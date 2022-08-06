Karan Johar confesses his love for Ranveer Singh, pens heartwarming post for Bollywood actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar

Karan Johar had confessed how he loves Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker also clarified that it's not for a film promotion but what he genuinely feels for the actor. KJo shares that while shooting with him he observed how Ranveer showers his love and the passion with which he works. He also had a suggestion for him. The 50-year-old filmmaker said Ranveer at no cost should let the 'good bachha' in him go away.

"So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person!" he began his post.

Continuing, he added, "The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love …. Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many instances just by his generosity of spirit!

"I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that “good bacha” you were raised to be."

Karan has recently finished shooting with Ranveer for their upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He had taken to social media to share the update on the wrap of the film, which he described as "a piece of my heart".

"A kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home. We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera - they were magic!" he wrote.

The filmmaker, whose last directorial was 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", also thanked the crew of the film for their support.

"Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani. I am forever grateful," Johar said.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film also starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will release on February 10, 2023.

