Kapil Sharma was once slapped and thrown out of Gadar's set, director shares shocking details

Kapil Sharmam, who enjoys a massive fan following, was previously a small part in Sunny Deol's film Gadar. While the scene never made it to the final cut, Kapil has some horrifying memories of being on Gadar's sets. In a recent chat, the film’s action director Tinu Verma recalled how he got annoyed with Kapil and threw him off the set. He shared that they were shooting with a huge crowd and everyone was instructed to run towards the train but as soon as he said action, Kapil, who was part of the crowd, ran in the opposite direction twice.

Action director Tinu Verma slapped Kapil Sharma

During a conversation with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, Verma recalled asking Kapil to follow the instructions and told him, "Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you)."

As they started rolling again, Tinu Verma and his team entirely had their focus on Kapil, who once again ran in the opposite direction. Following this, Verma lashed out at the comedian and said, "Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, phaaad (makes a slapping gesture), ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him. Throw him out off the set.)”

Earlier, Kapil too recalled the same incident on his 'The Kapil Sharma Show' while talking to Sunny Deol. He shared that he ran in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out. According to him, he would be lost in the crowd if he ran with them, thus, the only way he could figure out to get himself noticed was by running in the opposite direction. ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: New season of comedy show to begin soon; know date, time, cast & other deets here!

About 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

If reports are to be believed, The Kapil Sharma Show is returning to the television screens again. A report in TelleChakkar spilled beans about the new season of the show. It read, "After a break of a few months, the team is all set to be back with the new season. Apparently, Kapil's team will also see some new actors who will join the star cast. The entertainment quotient will be high with new members joining the show. The Kapil Sharma Show's new season will be back in September. Now the breaking is that the show will go on air from 3rd September on Sony Tv." ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma faces legal action in US for breach of contract during 2015 tour, read details

