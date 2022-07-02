Kapil Sharma faces legal action in US for breach of contract during 2015 tour, read details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma is facing legal action in US, know why

Kapil Sharma has managed to land himself in legal trouble in North America. In 2015, the comedian was to perform in a total of six shows in the country. However, as per the complainant, he only appeared for five of them and skipped one.

Sai USA Inc filed the lawsuit as Kapil was paid for six shows but he performed at only five of them.

A report mentioned that Amit Jaitly, a well-known promoter of shows in America, claimed that Kapil failed to perform in one of the six cities he had promised. For his absence at one of the tour cities, Kapil had promised to pay up for the losses incurred. However, reportedly Kapil never fulfilled his promise. As per Amit, the comedian neither performed at the event nor made up for the loss. Speaking to ETimes, Amit said, "He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.''

As mentioned in the report, the case against Kapil is pending in a New York court. Sai USA Inc was quoted as saying that they will "definitely be taking legal action against him."

Taking to their Facebook page, Sai USA also shared a report on the case. They captioned the post, "SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015 (sic)."

Currently, Kapil is on a tour in Canada with his team of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and his team members have been sharing pictures and videos from Canada and also moments from their show.