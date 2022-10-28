Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film beats PS1 Hindi & continues successful run

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Posters of Kantara, PS 1

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film is on a record breaking spree. Not only it is soaring high on IMDb charts but is also luring the audience to the theater. As it enjoys a successful run at the box office, the film has now left behind Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I aka PS 1's Hindi collections.

Kantara Hindi Box Office Report

The Kannada film by Rishab Shetty has impressed the audience and is standing tall against a tentpole like PS 1. The latter boasts of an elaborate cast that includes names like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

The news was shared by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, "#Kantara Hindi has crossed #PS1 Hindi Lifetime Nett in India," he tweeted.

Kantara releasing on OTT?

Rumors are afloat that Kantara will soon have an OTT release. Fans have been going gaga as it has been rumored that the film will be released on a streaming giant on 4th November. As the rumor created a buzz among the fans, producer Karthik Gowda decided to clear the air.

Karthik took to his Twitter handle to clarify and wrote, "Wrong News! We will let you know when it is coming but certainly not November 4th". He also mentioned that there will be official announcements for the OTT release and fans need to be patient and wait for the right time.

About Kantara

'Kantara' is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The film, which was released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishab and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

