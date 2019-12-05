Kangana Ranaut remembers Jayalalithaa on death anniversary, pays homage to her on Thalaivi sets

Kangana Ranaut offered flowers to J. Jayalalithaa's portrait and paid homage to the former T.N. C.M. on her death anniversary

Kangana Ranaut who will be essaying the role of J. Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film Thalaivi remembered the former Tamil Nadu C.M. on her death anniversary. Kangana paid her homage to Jayalalithaa and observed silence on the set of Thalivi to show respect for her. Team of Kangana Ranaut that manages her Instagram shared a picture of the actress where she is seen offering flowers to a portrait of Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary.

Jayalalithaa who was called by the name of Amma by her followers breathed her last on December 5, 2016, after battling for her life for 75 days. Jayalalithaa started working in Tamil movies as an actress but later moved to politics with her actor turned politician mentor M.G. Ramachandran. Jayalalithaa was Tamil Nadu’s chief minister for five terms during her political journey between 1991 to 2016.

Kangana recently revealed her first look from the biopic and released a teaser for the film. Kangana will be seen sporting heavy prosthetic makeup for her look as older Jayalalithaa in the teaser of the film. The teaser revealed her looks as young and older J. Jayalalithaa.

Talking about her preparations for her role in the film, Kangana revealed that she had to put on 6KGs weight and even take hormone pills to look perfect as Jayalalithaa. Speaking to Mid-day, the actress said, "he took hormone pills for her role, speaking to mid-day Kangana said, "That was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain."

Directed by AL Vijay the movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.