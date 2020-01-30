Kangana Ranaut shares new look from Thalaivi, wishes hair stylist on completing 50 years in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's team that manages her Instagram shared her fresh look from Thalaivi and congratulated Hair Stylist Maria Sharma on completing 50 years in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut impressed everyone with her look as former Tamil Nadu C.M. J Jayalalithaa in the teaser of Thalaivi. The actress reportedly has undergone special preparation for her role in the film. From Bharatnatyam training to dialogue rehearsal to putting on weight for the character, Kangana is prepared to perform Jayalalithaa's role with perfection on on-scree. The actress has now given a glimpse of her traditional look from the film. The post appears to be a BTS picture from the soot of Thalaivi.

The picture was shared on Kanagan's Instagram that's managed by her team. In the picture, the actress poses with hairstylist Maria Sharma. Sharing the picture the actress congratulated Maria Sharma on completing 50 years journey in Bollywood.

Maria has worked with Kangana in films like Woh Lamhe and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. In her career spanning for almost five decades, Maria Sharma worked with actresses such as Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen, and Manisha Koirala

Talking about her preparation for Thalaivi, Kangana revealed that she had even taken hormone pills to put on weight. Speaking to Mid-Day in an interview, Kangana said, "Having grown up as a Bharatanatyam dancer, she (J Jayalalithaa) had an hour-glass figure. Then, when she joined politics, she had an accident which demanded that she be injected with huge doses of steroids. While we could not depict all of that, we did take measures (to resemble her during these phases)."

Apart from Kangana, Thalaivi also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Arvind Swami, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.