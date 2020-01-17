Image Source : TWITTER Arvind Swami impresses in first look as MGR in Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

After Kangana Ranaut impressed the masses with her first look as former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, actor Arvind Swami unveiled his first look as MGR from the film Thalaivi. He will be seen playing the role of late film icon and Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran. On his birth anniversary, the makers decided to pay a tribute by releasing Swami’s look. The actor shared the look and wrote, “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi”

Arvind Swami definitely impresses in the pictures as he resembles the film icon. For those who don’t know, MGR was the mentor figure to Jayalalithaa and had formed the political party AIADMK, after quitting the DMK in 1972. He took power of Tamil Nadu in 1977. MGR was also the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for ten consecutive years until his death on December 24, 1987. Check out the look here-

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivi will unveil many interesting parts of Jayalalithaa’s life and the lead role will be played by Kangana Ranaut. Revealing details about Arvind’s look, director Vikay said in an interview, “Amma had mentioned in an interview that the two most important people in her life were her mother and MGR. We’ve ensured that we do everything possible to get MGR’s portrayal right on the screen. Arvind Swami has transformed himself completely to fit into the role. He started prepping for this role some three months before we actually began shooting.”

Vijay further adds that in the film, he has tried to recreate many special moments between Amma and him. He added, “This look of Arvind Swami’s, therefore, is not a recreation of any of MGR’s looks in particular, but the generic appearance of the iconic personality he was between 1965 and 1970. I’d say the character is Arvind Swami’s soul, but MGR’s look.”

Thalaivi will hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 26, 2020.

