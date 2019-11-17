Image Source : TWITTER Kalki Koechlin on unexpected pregnancy: Won't rush into marriage with Guy Hershberg just because I'm pregnant

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg are all set to embrace parenthood as the actor announced her pregnancy recently. The Sacred Games actress has been flaunting her cute baby bump on her social media pages and also flaunting her stylish side while making several public appearances. Kalki has been talking about the fact that 'out of wedlock' term is very Shakespearean and an archaic phrase. Kalki is unfazed with people's opinions on her posts. Now, she has revealed that hers is an unexpected pregnancy and also said that she didn't feel any maternal instinct in first two months. Furthermore, Kalki Koechlin also opened up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

“This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January", Kalki was quoted as sayong to Mid-day.

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg have been dating for two years now. When asked about marriage, Kalki said: "We are not averse to marriage but we don't want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too.”

Recently, Kalki shared a throwback picture with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, from 2018's Diwali celebrations.

Kalki married director Anurag Kashyap back in 2011. They had developed a romantic relationship while working on several of Anurag's films. They, however, called it quits after about four years in 2015. Despite the divorce, Kalki and Anurag share a close friendship even today.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page