Image Source : INSTA/KAJOL Kajol shares throwback pic & witty remark on summer being cancelled

Kajol is one of the most popular and loved actresses of the 90s era. Having played crucial roles in films like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, etc, the actress has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. Well, not just films but she is also known for her super fun nature. Apart from this she is very active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures, videos or her views on any situation. Yet again she did the same and left everyone impressed. Since there's no sign of the pandemic ebbing just yet, Kajol on Wednesday chose to highlight the situation with a throwback picture and trademark wit on Instagram.

The picture is from Kajol's early Bollywood days the nineties. In the image, the actress wears a colourful silk outfit with a straw hat and long earrings. "As everything for the summer is canceled, I might as well wear a fancy hat and call it a year!" the actress wrote as caption.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen on screen in the digitally released film, "Tribhanga", directed by Renuka Shahane. The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author.

The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol's on-screen daughter.