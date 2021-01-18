Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal on working after wedding with Gautam Kitchlu: Let's break patriarchy, high time?

Actress Kajal Aggarwal treated fans to a candid question-answer session on social media. The actress who got married recently was asked if she would continue acting. Kajal replied saying it is time to break such notions of patriarchy. "Will you continue to do films? Please don't stop doing films," a user asked on her question-answer session on Instagram Stories on Sunday night. "Of course I will #firstlove Let's break patriarchy, high time?" said the actress, who got married to Gautam Kitchlu last year.

A fan asked her about her resolution for 2021. "Balance between home and work. Advancement in every aspect of life," she said. What's her "most satisfying thing to do"? "Witnessing a shot go as envisaged. Being in front of the camera is my meditation," Kajal replied. Kajal shared that her childhood dream was to become an astronaut and hopes she plays one soon.

"What's the one diff u observed before and after marriage?" wrote a user. Kajal said: "Heightened sense of responsibility for not just myself, anymore. Prioritising my partner over everyone and everything and vice versa." The actress also shared that "hypocrisy and lies" used to make her angry "but now I just feel sorry for the person."

Apart from the interesting interaction with fans, Kajal even shared a couple of photos from their engagement ceremony. Alongside, she wrote, "My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love."

On the work front, Kajal's upcoming project includes 'Indian 2' that happens to be a Shankar directorial and stars Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya that also features Ram Charan.

