John Abraham to make guest appearance in Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet's next?

Reports suggest John Abraham will be making a guest appearance in Arjun Kapoor's next with Rakul Preet

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently announced his next with Rakul Preet and shared the first look from the film on Instagram. Now after the release of Panipat, the actor has already started the shoot of the project. While the film is primarily based on the lead actor, it could also feature actor john Abraham making a cameo appearance. According to a report in Mid Day, John who is also associated with the film as a producer will be making a cameo appearance in the film.

A source close to the film revealed that apart from the leads, the film features actors Kumud Mishra and Neena Gupta will also be essaying pivotal characters in the film. John reportedly has been roped in to play the role of young Kumud Mishra and will be seen in one of the flashback sequences. John could shoot for the cameo after he finishes the shooting for Satyamev Jayate 2.

There hasn't been any official confirmation from the team of the film. John Abraham is also associated as a producer of the film along with Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar Directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair, the project is going to a cross border romantic comedy featuring the character-based from India and Pakistan.

John Abraham who was last seen in Pagalpanti is gearing up for 2020 with multiple releases in the pipeline. John will be back in his action avatar with films like Satyamev Jayate 2 and Attack. While Satyamev Jayate 2 will be a sequel to his 2018 release. Directed by Lakshya Raj, Attack stars John with Rakul Preet and Jacqueline Fernandez. The action drama thriller is based on rescue operation during a hostage crisis situation and is set to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020.

#IndependenceDay weekend yet again for John Abraham... #Attack to release on 14 Aug 2020... Stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet... Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand... PEN Studios [Jayantilal Gada], JA Entertainment [John Abraham] and Ajay Kapoor presentation. pic.twitter.com/5qkDfwSSdm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

