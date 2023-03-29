Janhvi Kapoor shows her ‘only 2 moods’, netizens ask if she is trying to copy Urfi Javed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi raised the glam quotient with her risque evening gown at a fashion event.

Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a special post in which she mentioned her ‘only 2 moods’. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her distinct looks. In the latest pictures, Janhvi looks sensational in a risque evening gown with a thigh slit and side cut from the waist. As Janhvi went out to strike various poses for the paparazzi, one couldn’t take their eyes off her winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and her iconic ponytail. Janhvi definitely dressed to slay and her fashion game was on point.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures. In the first two pictures, she is glistening her outfit in front of the mirror. She also shared a small video clip, in which she can be seen sitting at the table and silently munching something.

Take a look at her ‘only 2 moods’

However, netizens were not really happy with Janhvi’s look. Reacting to her look and get-up, netizens trolled her and asked if she was trying to copy Urfi Javed. A social media user commented, “aaj kal sab Urfi se inspire ho rahe hai”. Another one wrote, “Arey but tumhari behen kha hai Urfi?”.

Janhvi Kapoor upcoming projects

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Milli and will be next seen in an unconventional character alongside Rajkumar Rao in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. Apart from that she also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan under her kitty. Currently, Janhvi is gearing up to star opposite Jr NTR in ‘NTR 30’.

Also Read: NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor's 'NTR30' gets THIS Hollywood biggy on board | Deets inside

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's comment on Varun Dhawan's shirtless pool picture gets a witty response | READ

Also Read: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Bawaal’ release date announced | Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News