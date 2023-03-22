Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Bawaal’ release date announced | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Bawaal’ has finally got a release date. The romantic action period drama film is all set to release on October 6. Director Nitesh Tiwari announced the film’s release date and tweeted, “My second association with Sajid sir and a rather intriguing one #BAWAAL starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor will hit the theatres on 6th Oct 2023.”

The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space with each other for the first time. An absolute entertainer for the masses, the movie will draw crowds to the theaters with its superlative content! The release of the 'Bawaal' had been pushed to a later date. It was earlier scheduled to release in April. According to reports, the reason behind it was said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film.

Announcing the film’s wrap in July last year, Janhvi had penned, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

Adding a special note for Varun, Janhvi added, "Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal."

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

