Janhvi Kapoor’s new luxurious Mercedes-Maybach has a Sridevi connection. Find out

Janhvi Kapoor's new luxurious Mercedes-Maybach has a Sridevi connection

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor recently gifted herself a new swanky Mercedes Maybach. The actress who is working on a couple of movies together was recently spotted outside her gym with her luxurious car. The actress absolutely stunning in her white attire and flaunted the widest smile to the paparazzi. She appeared to be in a happy mood as she got a brand new luxury sedan. The car drew a lot of attention for more than one reason.

Janhvi’s car interestingly had the same registration number as her mother Sridevi. The veteran actress was always spotted riding a white Mercedes that had a similar registration number – MH 02 DZ 7666. The registration number of Janhvi’s car read, MH 02 FG 7666. There is no denying that Janhvi was very close to her mother and has always claimed that she was her support system.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s new car photos-

Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi even before her debut film Dhadak hit the screens. During the promotions of her film, the actress talked in detail about the tips and tricks Sridevi taught her while shooting for her first film. Janhvi had said that her mother advised her to be honest and be a good person as it reflects on the big screen.

Janhvi also said, “She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense.”

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic and Dostana 2, both directed by Dharma Productions.

