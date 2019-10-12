Janhvi goes emotional, shares throwback picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback picture of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Time and again Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memories of her mother Sridevi. It has been one-and-a-half-years since the veteran actress left all of us for her heavenly abode. Janhvi, whose first film Dhadak released after her mother's demise often takes to Instagram to share photos of her mother.

On Saturday, Janhvi shared an adorable photo of her parents. In the throwback photo, Sridevi can be seen planting a peck on Boney Kapoor's cheek.

Have a look at the post:

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story began during the shooting of Mr. India. At the time when Boney and Sridevi were dating, the producer was already married to Mona Shourie Kapoor and had two children-Arjun and Anshula.

Boney who tied the knot with Sridevi in 1996 confessed that he fell in love with the actress after he saw her one of the Tamil movies during the late 1970s.

On a related note, Boney Kapoor is currently busy with his next production Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn. He has also bought the rights of Tamil film Comali. Arjun Kapoor will be in the lead role of its Hindi remake.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is busy with Roohi-Afza and Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl