Jab Sairat met Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Rinku Rajguru's picture is winning the internet

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a picture with Rinku.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with 2018 movie Dhadak -- a remake of Marathi film Sairat (2016). She and Ishaan Khatter earned a lot of praise not only for the stellar act they put in the film but also for the sizzling chemistry they shared on screen.

Sairat starred actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in lead roles. Rinku and Akash also were praised for their performance in Sairat, which highlighted the caste prejudice in the country.

Dhadak's and Sairat's worlds came together when Janhvi's Parthavi met Rinku's Archie at the ongoing Jio MAMI Film Festival.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a picture with Rinku.

Not just in Hindi, Sairat was remade in Kannada - Manasu Malligey (2017), Odia - Laila O Laila (2017), Punjabi - Channa Mereya (2017) and Bengali - Noor Jahaan (2018) too.

Rinku received the Special Mention at the 63rd National Film Awards for Sairat -- which in turn has become the highest grossing Marathi movie of all time.