Janhvi Kapoor frolics under a fountain. Ishaan Khatter finds another excuse to troll her

Janhvi Kapoor gets trolled by Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor has taken some time off from her hectic schedule to chill in New York. The actress, who is currently busy with two films-RoohiAfza and The Kargil Girl is having a ball in the picturesque city. Photos of Janhvi partying with her friends already made their ways into social media. Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her New York life.

Janhvi shared multiple pictures of herself frolicking under a fountain with her friend. The actress looks adorable in a silver jacket paired with pink top and black shorts. Janhvi took the opportunity to confess her love for New York.

''New York, I love you,'' her caption read.

As soon as she shared the photos, comments started pouring in. Varun Sharma, Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor called her ''cute''. However, Ishaan Khatter was in no mood to praise her. And, why a best friend would ever praise you? Staying true to the traits of a best friend, Ishaan trolled Janhvi saying, ''Our floods are better than theirs''.

Comments on Janhvi Kapoor's post

Hilarious. Isn't it? Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The movie directed by Shashank Khaitan was produced by Karan Johar. Dhadak was Hindi remake of Sairat.

Ever since their debut, Ishaan and Janhvi's friendship has only grown stronger with time. From gymming and movie outing to chilling together, Ishaan and Janhvi have always managed to steal some moments from their hectic schedules for each other.

On the professional front, Janhvi will next be seen in The Kargil Girl, co-starring Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The actress will also share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in horror-comedy RoohiAfza. Meanwhile, Ishaan has signed his next film Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ananya Panday.