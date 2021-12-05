Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Jacqueline Fernandez stopped by ED at Mumbai airport from leaving India

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at Mumbai International Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) which was issued against her by the Enforcement Directorate over a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The ED has filed a 7,000-page charge sheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others.

The ED on a charge sheet involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar revealed that the conman sent expensive gifts worth over Rs 10 crore to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The ED has said that the main accused had gifted a horse worth ₹52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹9 lakh to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. He also stated that he had gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car.

For the unversed, Jacqueline along with Nora had appeared before the ED in October to help the interrogation. Earlier, a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced online. In the photo, Sukesh was seen planting a kiss on the actress' cheek while they take a mirror selfie.

Earlier, a representative of Nora Fatehi had informed that she "has been a victim". "She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation," the representative added that the actor is cooperating in the probe.

-inputs from Atul Bhatia