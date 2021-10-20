Exclusive: Sukesh Chandrasekar gifted a luxury car to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora fatehi

In the country's biggest extortion case, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, lodged in Tihar Jail, was spending a lot of money for his wife's entry in the B'Town as an actress. In the alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case, the ED has said that the main accused gifted a luxury car to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Not only this, Sukesh also gifted a luxury car to actress Nora Fatehi, who was called for questioning in Delhi. After skipping three summons by the ED, Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday (October 20) appeared before the probe agency in this connection. Even a few days ago, both Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi had appeared before the ED to help the interrogation.

According to the ED, in the extortion case of Rs 200 crores, Sukesh had promised a huge amount of money to Jacqueline and Nora besides film director Sajid Nadiadwala. He also gifted these luxury vehicles to the actresses using extortion money.

Moreover, Sukesh Chandrasekhar wanted to launch his wife Malayalam actress Leena Paul in a Bollywood movie. In the film Madras Cafe, Leena had played a role for which her husband Sukesh had paid a hefty amount. To bring his wife to Bollywood, Sukesh had also talked to many producers and directors, and asked not to take any tension about the money.

It is said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had spent crores to live comfortably in Tihar Jail. At present, he and his wife are in ED remand.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrasekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had previously said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrasekhar "did not stop conning" people. "He (with a cellphone procured illegally in the prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from the prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.