Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite with John Abraham for next film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh for next film

Jacqueline Fernandez is a frequent show at many events, but has been away from the big screen for quite a while. She was last seen in Dharma Productions' Drive that released on Netflix. On Tuesday, she attended a flagship store launch of designer duo Falguni Shane and Peacock and took the opportunity to announce her next film. The actress said she would be reuniting with her Dishoom co-star John Abraham for the next project.

The film will also star Rakul Preet Singh in a very interesting role. Speaking about the film, she said, “It’s a fantastic film and script. I am coming together again with John and we have Rakul also in this film," adding, "The one Rakul is doing is brilliant."

Jacqueline will start shooting for the yet-untitled film in January next year.

At the event, Jacqueline looked like a dream as she donned a saree by the designer duo Falguni Shane and Peacock. Apart from her, celebrities like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others also graced the event.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Jacqueline Fernandez stole teh show in her gorgeous saree look

Jacqueline will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2 and also has another Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer in the pipeline.

Drive Official Trailer

