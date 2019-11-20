Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite with John Abraham for next film

Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite with John Abraham for next film

Jacqueline will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2 and also has another Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer in the pipeline.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2019 14:43 IST
Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh for next film
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Jacqueline Fernandez to reunite with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh for next film

Jacqueline Fernandez is a frequent show at many events, but has been away from the big screen for quite a while. She was last seen in Dharma Productions' Drive that released on Netflix. On Tuesday, she attended a flagship store launch of designer duo Falguni Shane and Peacock and took the opportunity to announce her next film. The actress said she would be reuniting with her Dishoom co-star John Abraham for the next project.

The film will also star Rakul Preet Singh in a very interesting role. Speaking about the film, she said, “It’s a fantastic film and script. I am coming together again with John and we have Rakul also in this film," adding, "The one Rakul is doing is brilliant."

View this post on Instagram

Selenophile 🌙

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Jacqueline will start shooting for the yet-untitled film in January next year.

At the event, Jacqueline looked like a dream as she donned a saree by the designer duo Falguni Shane and Peacock. Apart from her, celebrities like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others also graced the event.

India Tv - Jacqueline Fernandez stole teh show in her gorgeous saree look

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Jacqueline Fernandez stole teh show in her gorgeous saree look

Jacqueline will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kick 2 and also has another Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer in the pipeline.

Drive Official Trailer

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMardaani 2 director clarifies on Kota controversy: No intention to tarnish reputation of the city Next StorySalman's animated avatar storms social media. Swagat nahin karogey customised Dabangg 3 GIFs ka?  