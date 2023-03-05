Is Shraddha Kapoor finally getting married? Actress makes the BIG REVEAL

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR Is Shraddha Kapoor finally getting married?

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actors are currently busy with promotions to ensure their romantic comedy reaches the masses. Recently, during a promotional event, the actress was asked about her marriage plans and she finally opened up about the same.

During the event, the actress was quizzed on when she is getting married, keeping i note that it's wedding season in Bollywood currently. Shraddha wittyly replied, "Are aapne suna nahi? Are aapne suna nahi mai agle mahine he to kar rahi hu? Bilkul hone wali hai; aapko invitation bhejungi mai. (Didn't you hear? Didn't you hear that I'm getting married next month? It's surely bound to happen and I will send you the invitation)

Shraddha was also asked to tell one lie and one truth about the film. She said, "Even before the release of this film, its sequel has been planned, the script is ready. It is going to go on floors." She then added, "There is a lot of lies and deceit in this film." However, Shraddha did not tell here what is true and what is false.

The actress was further questioned about how she felt working with Ranbir for the first time. On this, she said, "Ranbir and Luv sir both are very cunning, because I always felt that both used to prepare the scenes without me. Whenever Ranbir used to come on the set, he used to be quiet and calm, but between cut and action, he used to do wonders in between. That's why I used to tell him that you have learnt the dialogues before the shoot."

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The fresh pairing is currently busy promoting the film as its release is approaching. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline. Besides these, recent reports also claimed that Ranbir is also likely to be seen in former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s biopic.

