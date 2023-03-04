Ranbir Kapoor's new song 'O Bedardeya' from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit you back with emotions | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RANBIRRKAPOOR28 Stills from the song 'O Bedardiya; featuring Ranbir Kapoor

As Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', the makers of the movie have released another hard-hitting song 'O Bedardeya' today. When there is Pritam with Arijit Singh, can there be any doubt about the song's quality? Again the smashing duo has proved to be the best combination ever. Sung by none other than Arijit Singh, the song is hitting back with emotions.

The combination of Ranbir Kapoor, Pritam and Arijit Singh is an all-time favorite. This super talented team has given us some classic hit songs like 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'Barfi!', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' and who can forget the ultimate song 'Channa Mereya'. We still can't get over these songs and yet again another master blaster song is ready to tune into our minds. The song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Rabir always praises the singer-composer Pritam and credits how much he has contributed to his career. Earlier, even a video of RK praising the ace music composer has been doing the rounds over social media. In the clip, Ranbir can be seen saying, "The amount of contribution Pritam has had in all our careers, especially me. He has always delivered something which has given me only love. Really grateful dada and I love you." Reacting to it on Twitter, Pritam wrote, "I love you too Ranbir!"

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The fresh pairing is currently busy promoting the film as its release is approaching. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Brahmastra 2 in his pipeline. The movie is slated to release on March 8.

