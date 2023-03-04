Saif Ali Khan reacts to privacy breach as paps invade private property at 2 am: 'Where does one draw the line?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ACTORSAIFALIKHAN Saif Ali Khan's fan page upload

Saif Ali Khan made headlines for lashing out at the media for creating a ruckus outside his home late at night. Recently, the handsome actor was spotted with his begum Kareena as the duo returned home after attending Malaika Arora’s mother, Joyce’s birthday party. However, as the paparazzi started clicking their pictures, Saif got a little upset with the constant clicks and he lashed out at the paps and said “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye"

After this incident, certain articles floated in the media that Saif Ali Khan will be firing his guard and will take a legal action against the paparazzi media. However, the actor has issued a statement clarifying that no one is being fired and no legal action is being taken. He clarifies as to what exactly happened at 2 am on March 2 as well.

Saif Ali Khan says that, "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?"

The statement further read, "That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous. The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that's all I have to say, thank you."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the power couple of Bollywood. In the world of glamour, where there is so much uncertainty pertaining to relationships, Saif and Kareena never skip a chance to flaunt their love for each other. The couple fell for each other on the sets of their film, Tashan. Though their on-screen chemistry in the film didn’t appeal to the audience much, their off-screen love fascinated their fans. The Nawab and his Begum dated for five years before tying the knot with each other on October 16, 2012.

