Netizens troll Arjun Kapoor for posing with Urfi Javed, say 'Malaika ji aapki class lengi...'

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor encountered a fan moment from internet sensation Urfi Javed. Both Urfi and Arjun happened to attend a store launch. While Urfi was looking beautiful in a strapless silver bralette, paired with a low-waist dhoti-style long skirt, Arjun arrived and looked dapper in a black suit and trousers under a white shirt. As both of them bumped into each other, the paps asked them to pose together.

Adhering to the paparazzi's request, Urfi asked Arjun, "Do you mind?" and Kapoor replied, "No not at all." The duo posed happily for the paps, and Javed looked delighted to have a short interaction with the actor.

Seeing the photos surfacing on the internet, netizens started trolling Arjun Kapoor for posing with Urfi. One of the users wrote, "Ghar jawo bhai Malaika ji apka class lengi aaj (Go home, Malaika will take your class)." Another user added, "Dono zero class celebrity ek sth (both zeo class celebrity together)." One of the users wrote, "Urfi with Oscar winning actor . Dream come true for Urfi." A netizen added, "Is se zyada to urfi famouse hai (Urfi is more famous than him)." Another netizen added, "Ek ke paas kapde nehin hai..dusre ke paas kaam (One person is short of work, the person is short of work)." One of the netizens wrote, "Yeh hui na baat jodi achi hai. Dono hi jokers hai (Both are jokers)."

Meanwhile, recently Urfi Javed stole the show as she arrived for popular designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's latest collection launch event called 'Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'. It was a Met Gala kind of event and many Bollywood celebrities appeared looking their quirky best. Urfi Javed aka Uorfi never fails to make headlines, she always makes sure to be in the limelight with her bold and sultry fashion sense.

