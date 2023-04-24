Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th birthday bash; actor celebrates special day with wife Natasha Dalal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VARUNDHAWAN Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th birthday bash

Varun Dhawan is one of the most charismatic and adored actors of this generation. He is known for his acting chops and goofy personality. The actor turned a year wiser on Monday. He celebrated his special day in the best manner possible with his wife Natasha Dalal and friends.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared sneak peeks from the celebrations. In one of the pictures, we can see the actor posing with a cake in front of him, with his wife lovingly looking at him. In another picture, we see him having a fun time with his wife Natasha at the beach. One of the pictures shows Varun posing with his birthday 'crew.' The actor also shared a video in which we can see him performing some stunts in a gaming parlour. Sharing the pictures, he captioned them, "Bday with the best crew. Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins."

Raj and DK wished Citadel star with a video. Varun is seen getting ready for the 'Citadel' in the clip. Their caption read, "Dashing agent on the block!! Here’s to your cheerful enthusiasm, undying zeal and positive energy — on set and off! Happy happy Birthday VD!! Excited to unleash your new avatar — soon! @varundvn."

Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a picture with his Citadel co-star Samantha on his Instagram handle. The photo received a lot of love.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last featured in Bhediya alongisde Kriti Sanon. The Amar Kaushik directorial was released on November 25, 2022, to positive reviews. It was a moderate commercial success. Next, the actor will be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and in Citadel India alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

