IND vs SL 1st ODI: Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli churns first century of 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma's Instagram upload with Virat Kohli

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to praise her husband Virat Kohli after he churned the first century of 2023. The former Indian captain slammed the century in just 80 balls during the first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka today. Anushka shared a photo of the television with Virat Kohli celebrating his century and shared it with a big red heart emoji.

See the post here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMAAnushka Sharma's Instagram post for Virat Kohli

Though Virat got out moments later, the extraordinary performance and comeback of the ace cricketer was a treat to watch. For the past two years, Virat had been heavily criticized for his century drought and for how he was unable to perform well in during the matches. It seems Virat is now back in form with 12 boundaries and a six in his brilliant innings with a total of 113 off 87 balls. Virat got out in the 48th over of the match. The ball was bowled by Kasun Rajitha and caught by Kusal Mendis.

Kohli's previous ODI century was registered exactly two months ago in December 2022 when he smashed 113 runs against Bangladesh. Virat also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record to score most centuries on home ground by scoring his 20th ton in India.

This time Anushka chose to cheer her husband from home otherwise she is often seen attending the matches. Last year, the cameras also spotted Anushka and Virat’s daughter Vamika in the stands. Recently, the couple also made headlines after they visited an ashram in Vrindavan to offer their prayers and before this, both even visited Nainital to take blessings from the famous Kainchi Dham temple.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for ‘Chakda Express’. The actress recently wrapped up shooting for the same. The film will mark her first film since 2018’s Zero.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wants to touch Oscars trophy, has funny request to RRR star Ram Charan

Also Read: Pathaan trailer excites fans as Shah Rukh Khan returns after 4 years to the silver screen

Latest Entertainment News