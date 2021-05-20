Here's how Sunny Leone brought excitement to her lockdown birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone had a low key birthday this year but that didn't deprive her of all the fun. The actress had a blast during her lockdown birthday and the pictures are proof of it. Days after her birthday, the actress shared a picture from the celebrations. In the photo, she is seen wearing a balloon hat and posing in front of a heart. She captioned the post as, "Had to bring the excitement to my lockdown birthday!"

Earlier, Sunny had shared that her children Nisha, Asher, Noah, and husband Daniel Weber outdid themselves in making her feel special on her birthday, which was on May 13.

"So thankful to all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make due with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @dirrty99 out did themselves. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world but without family you are nothing," she wrote on Instagram.

"I love you all so so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close to you and protect each other at all costs!! It's our job as parents to protect our family and feed our family. Stay indoors and wear a mask!!" she concluded.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the film "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon" and the web series "Anamika".

