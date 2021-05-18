Harry Potter star Emma Watson breaks silence on rumours of engagement & 'dormant' career

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMMAWATSONSFANCLUB6838 Emma Watson

Of late, there have been several rumours about Hollywood actress Emma Watson. The actress, who prefers to stay away from the limelight recently took to Twitter to debunk these rumours about her personal and professional life. Breaking her silence the actress in a series of tweets said she will share things with her fans when there is news and asked them not to believe 'click' bait things. She also informed spending her time during the lockdown like everyone else and urged all to stay safe.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you," she tweeted, adding, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Emma sparked engagement rumours after the actress was papped wearing a ring on her left ring finger during an outing with her rumoured boyfriend Leo Robinton. She also made headlines after several reports claimed that she was leaving films for good. However, her manager Jason Weinberg quashed these reports saying there's no truth to the news.