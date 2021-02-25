Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Kiara Advani shares BTS video from Kabir Singh promotions

Image Source : TWITTER/@TATHAASTUU Kiara Advani shares BTS video from Kabir Singh promotions

Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today (February 25). To mark the occasion, co-star Kiara Advani went down memory lane to share a BTS video from the promotions of their blockbuster film Kabir Singh. Digging out a memory, Kiara shared a post in which Shahid can be seen in a laid-back avatar. In the video, he says, "Kabir is on a detox man." Alongside the post on her Instagram stories, Kiara wrote, "Happppiest birthday SK! @shahidkapoor" and a heart emoji.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani teamed up for the first time for Kabir Singh which was a Hindi adaptation of a 2017 Telugu film called Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film circled around the tale of Kabir, an intelligent but hostile student, who fell in love with a girl named Preeti from his college. It shows his self-destructive journey and how he got his love back.

Kabir Singh has been one of the biggest blockbusters of Shahid and Kiara's film career. After the super success of the film, Kiara had penned down a heartfelt note stating, "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me.But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. "

Talking about Shahid, she wrote, "Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

Talking about Kiara Advani, the actress has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in Shershah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan.