'Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai', says Salman Khan; Reveals title of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse in Panvel kept up with tradition by celebrating his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with family and close friends. The superstar turned 56 on Monday (December 27). During his interaction with the media outside his farmhouse on the occasion of his birthday, Salman revealed the title of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' and about the sequel of film 'No Entry'. He also narrated the 'snake bite' incident in the most halirous way. "Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai," Salman, popularly known as bhai, said.

"A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice," Salman said. Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse, discharged from hospital after treatment

After the incident, the actor was immediately rushed to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment and was discharged a day after. "Then we went to the hospital, carried the snake along carefully and there we found that it was non-venomous. Still, I was hospitalised for 6 hours and have been injected with all kinds of anti-venom. I am fine now," he shared.

Salman added that he was feeling fine and they have not killed the snake. "When I came back, we let go of the snake. My sister got really scared, so I clicked a picture with the snake for her. Saanp se dosti hogyi (made friends with the snake)," he quipped, adding, "My dad asked me ki kya hua? Saanp zinda hai? So I said yes, tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai."

Meanwhile, when asked if he is collaborating with filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the actor denied and said that he is working with Rajamouli's father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is writing the script of the second installment of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Revealing the title, the actor added that Mr Prasad has named the film "Pawan Putra Bhaijaan." Further, Salman claimed that post 'Tiger 3', the sequel of 'No Entry' will happen. #BhaiKaBirthday trends as Salman Khan turns 56, fans shower love on their favourite superstar

The actor is recovering fast. Salman's fans have poured in messages for his speedy recovery and birthday greetings on social media for the actor.

