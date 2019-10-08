Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Throwback video of SRK dancing with his lady love is viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan turned a year older today. As the celebrity interior designer celebrates her 49th birthday on Tuesday, we bring to you a throwback video which is no less than gold.

In the old video, a comparatively younger SRK and Gauri are seen enjoying a Holi party to the fullest. Drenched in colours, SRK and Gauri dance along with their friends. While the superstar is seen in white oversized shirt, his wife Gauri is sporting an oversized shirt and black shorts. SRK and his lady love definitely stole the show at the Holi party.

Have a look at the video:

There's no denying that this video still melts the hearts of SRK and Gauri's fans. Just look at the way, the two look at each other as they dance their hearts out. Couple goals. Isn't it?

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar wished his ''strongest silent support'' Gauri on her birthday. ''I love you so much Gauri! You don't realise how much of a force you are in all our lives... Shine on! Happy birthday,'' KJo wrote in his long birthday note for Gauri.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been with each other through thick and thin. It has been more than 25 years of their marital bliss and still, this couple looks so much in love. The duo tied the knot in 1991 after six-years of courtship. They have a son Aryan and a daughter Suhana. In 2013, the couple welcomed a son through surrogacy. They named him AbRam.