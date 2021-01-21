Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GULSHAN DEVAIAH/KRITI SANON Gulshan Devaiah, Kriti Sanon get emotional on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary

Actor Gulshan Devaiah did not know late actor Sushant Singh Rajput personally but says his death has affected us all in ways he could never have imagined. Gulshan tweeted his thoughts on Thursday, on the occasion of Sushant's birth anniversary. "We were not friends, we barely even met a couple of times, but your tragic passing has affected us all, in ways we couldn't have imagined," Gulshan tweeted.

"You are a symbol of hope, your life (is) a great learning. Your fans will look into the sky & always spot a bright star called SSR. #HappyBirthday," added the actor on Sushant's birth anniversary.

Earlier in an interview to IANS, Gulshan shared that he feels there is a lot of misplaced anger among people following the passing of actor Sushant, and said that it is time to introspect and not play blame games or find what pushed him to take his life.

"We should take this opportunity to think rather than point fingers because there are a lot of conspiracy theories. There is a lot of anger that is misplaced. If you ask me, the anger is misplaced," Gulshan told IANS.

See Gulshan's post here:

We were not friends, we barely even met a couple of times, but your tragic passing has affected us all, in ways we couldn’t have imagined. You are a symbol of hope, your life a great learning. Your fans will look into the sky & always spot a bright star called SSR. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/Ft4NDCTBa9 — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) January 21, 2021

Fans, friends and family members of Sushant Singh remembered the late actor birth anniversary. Among them was his Dinesh Vijan's romantic-action film Raabta's co-star and friend Kriti Sanon. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a happy picture of Sushant and wrote: "This is how I'll remember you... Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.

Kriti Sanon was among the few Bollywood actors, who attended SSR's last rites.

Take a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, actress Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of the late actor took to her Instagram to share old videos of him and remember him on his birth anniversary. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for over six years and were one of the most loved couples on Indian Television. They started dating while shooting for Pavitra Rishta and later parted ways in 2016.

On his birthday, Ankita shared a couple of old videos and said that these are the only memories she has of the late actor. In the first video, Sushant can be seen playing with his dog Scotch and enjoying. The other video shows SSR copying Shah Rukh Khan and dancing with Ankita on his famous song "Tu Haan Kar Ya Na Kar."

Take a look at it:

On a related note, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat on 14th June, 2020. Many theories and conspiracies emerged after his death. Currently, three investigating agencies- CBI, NCB, and ED are interrogating the death case.

(With IANS Inputs)