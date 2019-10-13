Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gordon Ramsay goes shirtless in latest picture, netizens go wow

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay left his followers swooning as he showed off his rippling muscles in a topless photograph. The chef wowed fans as he posed on the beach in nothing but his running shorts and trainers, reports mirror.co.uk.

Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiseled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts.

Sharing it on Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: "Wishing all the athletes the very best of luck for #kona @ironmantri today, crossing the line for me was one of the most exciting feeling ever !"

Ramsay's fans were way more interested in him.

One said: "Gordon out here looking more shredded than the meat he slices."

Another wrote: "chef you're so sexy..."

"Hello hottie," a user commented.

And one said: "Looking mighty fine Mr Ramsey."

(With IANS Inputs)