Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna recalls her first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan: 'I went to him and...

Rashmika Mandanna, who is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, shared her experience of working with the latter during the film's trailer launch. Big B, who join the event via video call, recently recovered from COVID19 and is currently shooting for the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Goodbye marks the first collaboration between Bachchan and Mandanna. Speaking of which, the actress revealed that she first met the megastar on her birthday two years ago.

Rashmika and Amitabh's meeting

Recalling her first meeting with the Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika said, "I was standing and waiting for him, and sir just walked in, crossed me and went. So I was like, 'ok, not now. This is not the time' because I was standing there, flashing a big smile. I thought (maybe) he was thinking about the scene.

"Then I went to him and told him, 'Hi sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter'. I was so nervous, it is such a huge responsibility working with such big actors. It is just good to get each other's energy on the first day," she added.

Rashmika initially thought Big B didn't like her

"He was so strict, sitting there and then we started having a banter like a father and a daughter. Our relationship got closer and closer throughout the making of the film. He is a beautiful person, so I'm just happy that I got to see his side while working with him," she added. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan I trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan ooze royalty; see pics

Pushpa actress and Neena Gupta

Rashmika Mandanna formed an equally warm bond with her other co-star, Neena Gupta. "I was just so comfortable working with her, and it was easy. The first day I came on set, I wondered how everyone knew everyone on set, and I was like, 'Wait, am I late to the party?' But now I'm chilling with them, they're my people also," she recalled.

Rashmika Mandanna on Hindi film debut with 'Goodbye'

The actress on Tuesday said her choices as an artiste have always been governed by her gut feeling. The 26-year-old actor, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada films, is making her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye. Having been in the industry for five years, the "Pushpa" star said she is currently at a phase where she is "testing waters" with her choices. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan wants to bid adieu to Covid after being tested twice, says 'goodbye to virus'

"I have always picked scripts based on my gut feeling. I believe what is meant for me will happen to me. I feel like that's the universe's way of saying it, so it's purely a gut feeling. When I heard the script (of 'Goodbye'). I'm at a point in my career, where I'm going out and testing waters. I don't know what's right and what's wrong. I don't know what people expect of me. I am an actor and I want to do good films," Mandanna said.

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in another Hindi film, "Mission Majnu", opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Goodbye is a family drama which highlights themes of self-discovery, family dynamics and celebration of a journey called life.

It also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co."Goodbye" is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7.

(With PTI inputs)

