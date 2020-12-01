GHMC elections 2020: Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda to Nagarjuna, Tollywood celebs cast votes

Image Source : TWITTER/ FAN CLUBS Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda to Nagarjuna, Tollywood celebs cast votes

Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his wife was the first cast their vote for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections elections in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday morning. Akkineni Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and several other stars arrived in the morning to cast their votes in the ongoing GHMC Elections 2020. After casting the votes, many celebrities showed off their voting mark to the photographers and videographers waiting outside the polling booths.

Chiranjeevi arrived with his wife Surekha Konidela to cast their vote in the Hyderabad Municipal Elections this year. A video of the couple entering the polling booth is going viral on social media. While another video of Nagarjuna and Amala walking towards the polling booth is also taking rounds on internet.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, Lakshmi Manchu and Vijayashanthi also exercised their right to vote. Deverakonda was accompanied by his brother Anand Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi turned up in a red T-shirt that has India written on it. She paired it up with blue denim and white sneakers. After casting her vote, she was snapped by the paparazzi, flaunting her voting mark.

Senior actor Kota Srinivasa Rao along with his wife cast their votes at the Film Nagar club in Jubilee Hills. Actor Ram Pothineni also cast his vote at the MRO office near Shaikpet.

Our Right to Vote is one of the most powerful tool our constitution has given us. Exercise your democratic right and GO VOTE today. Only you can change the future, your voice matters, your vote matters. 🙏🏼#LakshmiManchu #LakshmiUnfiltered #GHMCElections #RightToVote #VoteNow pic.twitter.com/mNB87zlFfr — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) December 1, 2020

You let them DIVIDE us..They will RULE us...

You Stay Together for the Greater Good ..They will SERVE us..



Don’t VOTE for U..VOTE for US..all of US! ✊



Love..#RAPO #GHMCElections2020 pic.twitter.com/KK22b5uJB4 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) December 1, 2020

However, elaborate arrangements were made for the elections with more than 1,122 candidates vying for 150 divisions. The polling, which commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to concluded after 6 pm at 9,101 polling stations.