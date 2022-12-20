Gauahar Khan & husband Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy with heartwarming video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan & husband Zaid Darbar announce pregnancy

Gauahar Khan, who tied the knot with social media sensation Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, is expecting a child. The couple is going to embrace parenthood for the first time. They turned to social media to share the news. The pair made the announcement with an adorable video. Gauahar and Zaid surprised fans with a animated reel and it took the internet by storm.

The text in the animated video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey." Along with the video, they wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers . Ma sha Allah. @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."

Check out the post:

As soon as the couple shared the video, it went viral in no time. Fans flocked to the comment section reacting to the news. One user wrote, "Bohot Bohot Mubarak..May Allah Bless you guys in this New journey." Another user commented, "God bless you both, Gauhar gonna be a wonderful mom." A third user commented, "Congratulations both of you. May Allah give you a healthy baby."

Several celebrities also showered love on the soon-to-be-parents. Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "I knew , I knew looking at your posts lately, so happy for u guys." Actress Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na lage." Apart from them, Mahhi Vij, Yuvika Chaudhary and several other celebs commented on the post.

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's love story

During the lockdown, Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan first ran into each other while grocery shopping. They started talking, and eventually their friendship blossomed into love. They got engaged in November 2020 and married in December of the same year.

