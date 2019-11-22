Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth battles for life in ICU

Gehana Vasisth was shooting for her upcoming web series in Mumbai.

TV actress Gehana Vashisht was rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon when she fainted on the sets of her upcoming web series in Mumbai. According to a report in Spotboye.com, Gehana's condition is critical and she has been put under observation in ICU.

"She is not responding to initial treatment and has difficulty breathing on her own. We have put her on a ventilator to ensure she has proper oxygen supply to her brain. You can describe her condition as "very serious for now, but under observation," Dr Pranav Kabra of Raksha Hospital told the reporters.

Dr Kabra added that Gehana was suffering from diabetes and her sugar level was quite high while her BP remains very low.

“I cannot say anything right now and we are waiting for the results of the tests. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed. We have to wait for the results of all the tests," he added

According to people who brought Gehana to the hospital, the actress had been continuously shooting for 48 hours and hadn’t consumed anything for 36 hours. She had only been surviving on an energy drink and giving her shots.

Gehana had featured in Alt Balaji's Gandi Baat in a hot avatar. The actor had also featured in Starplus' Behenein as the lead.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News