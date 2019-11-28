First photo of Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani’s daughter Miraya breaks the internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM First photo of Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani’s daughter Miraya

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has finally shared the first photo of her second daughter Miraya with the fans. The Dhoom actress gave birth to this little angel on June 10. She is already a mother of a daughter named Radhya. Esha shared the photo in which MIraya can be seen touching her father Bharat Takhtani’s face. It appears to be a special moment between the father and the daughter. In the photo, the cute little bundle of sunshine can be seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and has her ears pierced.

Esha Deol captioned the photos saying, “MIU baby #mirayatakhtani with her Dadaa #fatheranddaughter,”

Earlier this month, Esha shared another special moment of her husband Bharat with their first daughter Radhya. She wrote, "Her first love... every daughters first love is her father... to all u Dad’s out there be the best example of the most chivalrous, dignified & strong man .... not just physically but mentally too and set such an awesome example of what your daughter will in the future match up every man she meets to ! Remember ur her first and u all have huge responsibility towards your daughters!!!!! #fathersanddaughters #daddyslittlegirl #myfathermyhero #radhyatakhtani @bharattakhtani3."

Talking about her daughters, the actress earlier revealed that their names hold special significance. She said, “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”

Esha also talked about Radhya’s reaction when she came to know that she will be having a brother or a sister. She revealed, “The day she figured out that my stomach was getting bigger, we told her about the baby and she had been excited about it ever since. I am sure she will be a wonderful elder sister.”

Esha Deol was last seen in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s short film Cakewalk. She played the role of Shilpa Sen, a Kolkata-based chef and even bagged the Best Actress Award at MTV IWMBUZZ Digital Awards.

