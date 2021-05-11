Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAROUTAKHTAR Farhan Akhtar criticised for using drive-in vaccination facility, actor reacts

Filmmaker-singer-actor Farhan Akhtar on Monday informed his fans that he has taken the first jab of the covid vaccine. Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed that he received the vaccine shot at a drive-in vaccination center at the Andheri sports complex in Mumbai. "Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system," the 47-year-old actor said.

"To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe," he added.

Soon after his tweet, netizens trolled him for using the drive-in facility which is for people above 60 years. Hitting back at trolls, Farhan schooled them and advised them to do something constructive with their phones. A Twitter user said, "Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens... Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination."

Reacting to the same, Farhan Akhtar said, "The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone."

Other than Farhan Akhtar, actors like Arbaaz Khan, Genelia D'souza, Riteish Deshmukh, filmmaker om Prakash Mehra and others also received their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated first and immunisation of frontline workers, followed by the next phase meant for over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions, which started from March 1.