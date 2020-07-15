Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYABALAN Fall in love with Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi. See new poster

Amazon Prime Video today released the poster of the much-awaited biographical drama - Shakuntala Devi, making its global premiere exclusively on the service on 31st July. Witty, eccentric, child prodigy - Shakuntala Devi, was admired by many. Popularly known as 'The Human Computer', Shakuntala Devi lived life on her own terms. In the movie, Vidya Balan will be seen donning the many avatars of the mathematical wizard across eras - a young girl who left her hometown to be celebrated in London for her computational prowess, the stylish genius and her journey to motherhood. Amazon Prime Video celebrates the legend this 31st July!

Vidya Balan also shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Only 12 x 3 x 10 minutes to go for the trailer! Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin." She shared another picture with a mathematical equation and wrote, "Solve for ‘c’ ... if you do, you will c the SURPRISE! Get a chance to see the trailer before the world. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin."

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon (Waiting, Four More Shots Please S1) and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

