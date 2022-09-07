Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Ranveer Singh's cameo termed 'weird' and 'creepy' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAVANAPANDEY Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is streaming on Netflix

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has become the top trending show on Netflix India. After season 2 dropped on the streaming site, netizens have been sharing memes and funny reactions on social media. However, Ranveer Singh's cameo appearance in the reality show has attracted some criticism online. The show goes deeper into the lives of Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey and features guest appearances from many Bollywood celebrities. Ranveer's cameo has been receiving negative reviews from the watchers.

Ranveer Singh's cameo disappoints fans

Ranveer Singh appeared in a small section of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2. he was seen interacting with Bhavana, Neelam, Maheep and Seema from the set of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. His comments in the brief appearance have not been viewed in a positive light. Ranveer said, "I am truly flattered. I love being objectified. I am just a piece of meat. Just a battery-operated device."

A clipping from the show has left the netizens appalled.

Netizens react to Ranveer's FLBW cameo

Reacting to Ranveer's comments on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, one of the social media users said, "This is just weirdly awful. Not even embarrassing behavior just straight up unpleasant to watch. Someone has to knock some sense in his brain and make him step out of this appallingly pretentious phase that he is in (sic)." Another one commented, "The second hand embarrassment while watching the Ranveer Singh episode in season 2 of Bollywood Wives can actually kill a person (sic)."

Ranveer Singh caught up in nude pics row

Ranveer Singh has been caught up in nude pics row. His statement in the matter was also recorded by the Mumbai Police recently. The complainant had claimed the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs" shared on social media.

