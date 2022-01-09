Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ESHAGUPTA Esha Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

Several celebs had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last few days. And it seems another name from the Bollywood front has been added to the list. Actor Esha Gupta on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 36-year-old actor known for films like 'Jannat 2', 'Total Dhamaal' and 'Baadshaho' took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her fans.

"Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine.

"I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #Mask Up I love you all," the "Baadshaho" actor wrote.

On the work front, Esha has starred in films like 'Jannat 2', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho'. She was last seen in the web series 'Nakaab' and will also be seen in 'Invisible Woman' working with Suniel Shetty.

With the third wave of the pandemic raging across the country, several Bollywood celebs are down with the bug, spending time in isolation. Nafisa Ali, Madhur Bhandarkar Prem Chopra, Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhaskar, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Alaya F, Ranvir Shorey, Amrita Arora, Prateik Babbar and Kubbra Sait are some of the members of the fraternity who have contracted the virus, of late.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections and five deaths. The city now has more than one lakh active cases.