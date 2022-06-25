Emergency: Kangana Ranaut shares 1975 news clip as she announces release of film

Follow us on Image Source : IG/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Emergency was declared in the country in 1975. To commemorate the day, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share the front page of a newspaper on the day after the declaration. She also shared a small anecdote from her upcoming film Emergency. Kangana will play the role of Indira Gandhi in her next film. The actress, who would also be directing and producing the film, mentioned on her Instagram stories "These were the most dramatic events in the recent history of the world. What lead to Emergency which was declared today and what were its consequences.

She further added: "In the centre of it was the most powerful woman in the world.This deserves a grand scale epic film of its own. So see you in the theatres next year with #Emergency."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana will essay the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. The film will reportedly feature the Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. The film failed to impress the audience and registered low earnings at the box office. Apart from Emergency, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

