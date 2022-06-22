Kangana's old remark against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray goes viral: 'Aaj mera ghar toota hai kal..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut and Uddhav Thackeray

Kangana Ranaut, who is known to speak her heart out without mincing any words, had slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray when BMC had demolished her Mumbai office alleging illegal construction in September 2020. The demolition took place days after the actress had a verbal spat with Sanjay Raut on Twitter. As Uddhav Thackeray-led government is currently facing a grave political crisis in Maharashtra, the old video of Kangana where she lashed out at Thackeray is once again going viral on social media platforms. In the video, Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray tujhe kya lagta hai ki tune film mafia ke saath milke mera ghar todke mujhse bahut bada badla liya hai? Aaj mera ghar toota hai kal tera ghamand tootega. Yeh waqt ka pahiya hai yaad rakhna hamesha ek jaisa nahin rehta." (Uddhav Thackeray you think by demolishing my home and siding with film mafias, you have taken revenge on me? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your arrogance will be broken.)

Several social media users have been sharing the video and claiming that Thackeray is paying the price for his bad karma. A user wrote, "What goes around comes around, karma. #MahaVikasAghadi #UddhavThackeray."

Another user wrote, "This a sad sad truth... But jaise humari sabhyata mein sikhaya jaata hai, जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी। Thinking short term Uddhavji did not see the long term repercussions of distancing from the core principles of Hindutva for him and his party. Bala saheb was a lion of a man. Sad day."

"What’s happening in Maharashtra right now was predicted by her long ago," wrote a user.

Check out some more reactions of the netizens below:

Uddhav Thackeray is on the verge of resigning from his position after rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde claimed he has the support of 40 of the party's 55 MLAs and six independents and flew to BJP-ruled Assam.

