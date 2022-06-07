Kangana Ranaut extends support to ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, says 'this is not Afghanistan'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, PTI Kangana Ranaut, Nupur Sharma

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday extended support for suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, saying she was "entitled to her opinions" amid international condemnation over the politician's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

In her Instagram Story, Ranaut also condemned death threats against Sharma and urged people to take the legal route if they wanted her to be held responsible for the comments she made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago.

"Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself (sic)" wrote the actor.

"This is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy. Just a reminder for those who keep forgetting," she added.

Ranaut's statement comes hours after Delhi Police provided security to Sharma and her family after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

The comments by Sharma and Jindal, in now-deleted tweets, sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in the Arab world.

Actor Swara Bhasker on Monday night shared a tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia condemning the inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs.

"Oh hey @NupurSharmaBJP @navikakumar @TimesNow! Hope you are celebrating the international shame your hate filled rabble rousing has brought India!" Bhasker wrote in her post on the microblogging website.

After suspension from the party in Centre, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

Actor Richa Chadha questioned if Sharma's withdrawal of her comments could be even considered as an apology. "Is it even an apology if extracted under pressure?" asked Chadha.

