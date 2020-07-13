Elvis Presley’s only grandson Benjamin Keough dies at 27

Image Source : ITS.NEVER.GOODBYE/ INSTAGRAM Lisa Marie Presley had Benjamin Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Benjamin Keough, the only son of Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 27. TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement on Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Lisa Marie Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

