Earth Day 2021: Janhvi Kapoor shares stunning pics enjoying nature, feels sorry not valuing 'Mother Earth'

Every year April 22 is observed as Earth Day. On the occasion B-Town celebs have been sharing sweet posts enjoying amidst nature's lap. The theme for Earth Day 2021 is "Restore Our Earth" which focuses on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems. Recently, actress Janhvi Kapoor shared beautiful photos of herself enjoying the sunset as she talked about 'Mother Earth'. The actress, who was holidaying in Maldives penned an elaborated note, feeling sorry for every time she didn’t value what nature has given us.

Sharing breathtaking pics on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "I’m sorry for every time I didn’t value what you’ve given us. I’m sorry for every second I wasted forgetting to marvel at your beauty, for thinking you’d continue to envelop us with sunsets that melt into sunrises that we’d always have access to. Sorry being callous about the gift to roam freely on this land and travel the skies and seas to discover newer possibilities and life and love."

The Roohi star added, "Sorry for thinking you’d never run out of patience waiting for us to care for you the way you’ve cared for us. For ignoring the tears you shed every time you watched us abuse ourselves, each other, and you- our home."

Talking about the luxury to breathe the same air without suspecting it of a disease that might take our life, Janhvi further said, "I hope we earn back the right to roam freely, wander with abandon. Earn back the luxury to share our thoughts, our voices, our dreams and to realize them - in a tangible realm. The luxury to breathe the same air without suspecting it of a disease that might take our life. But during this lesson that I know you’re teaching us; that I hope we’re close to having finally learned- I learned to live more freely and wholly than I ever have before."

"And I pray we make it through this, not just for me or the people of my country, or the world, but for the chance to make it up to you. To treat you better than we have before, to treat each other and ourselves better than we have before. To be a renewed earth. One whose beauty and life are only growing, never threatened. #happyearthday," she concluded the lengthy note.

Take a look:

Many celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kajol among others have wished their fans on Earth Day.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Janhvi finished shooting for her film "Good Luck Jerry" last month. The actress was last seen in the film "Roohi", which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was one of the first to release in theatres post pandemic lockdown. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.