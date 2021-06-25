Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMEERA REDDY DYK Sameera Reddy's weight loss recipe include Intermittent fasting, sugar control, yoga & badminton

Actress Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to share a weight loss update. The actress aims to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali. She shared a couple of photographs of herself on Instagram. In the picture, the actress is seen with a belly while she looks slimmer in the other. "Photos can be so misleading. On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes, I workout and I'm seeing results but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures. That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder, update, I've had a good week," she wrote.

Sharing her weight loss recipe with followers, the actress wrote: "I've down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with dedicated yoga and badminton 4 times a week. I'm hoping to keep this up. I think I will make my Diwali Goal. how's it going for you ? #letsdothis. #socialmedia vs #reality."

Sameera Reddy underwent tremendous body transformation before coming into Bollywood. She had to face prejudices during her childhood for her skin colour, stuttering and obesity. She made a name for herself with her acting chops in Bollywood, but soon she quit cinema.

Sameera, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Main Dil Tujhko Diya' with Sohail Khan, is away from films today but she is quite active on social media. The actress's debut film was not a commercial hit but she made a lot of headlines for her role in the film.

The actress shifted to Goa in July 2020 with her husband, her two children and her mother-in-law. Sameera keeps sharing photos of her family on social media.

Also Read: Angira Dhar ties the knot with her Love Per Square Ft director Anand Tiwari, see FIRST pics

(With IANS Inputs)