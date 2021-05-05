DYK Ranbir Kapoor starred in Oscar nominated short film 'Karma' before Bollywood debut? | Watch

Image Source : PR FETCH Ranbir Kapoor in short film Karma

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news ever since he made his acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. He went on to do some remarkable roles in films like Barfi, Raajneeti, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year among others. However, not many know that Ranbir Kapoor's first ever short film was Karma before entering mainstream Bollywood. It was made when he was studying at a film institute with Abhay Chopra, BR Chopra's grandson, who served as the film's director.

The 2004 film is a fictional drama piece set in a time when anti-capital punishment revolutions had started. It depicts a father's dilemma when his own son is sentenced to death. The film was also nominated for Student Oscars. The films are now live on Bandra Film Festivals's Youtube channel.

Also read: Gunda's Ibu Hatela in Marvel's Eternals movie? Eagle-eyed fans spot Bollywood actor in new trailer

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars, Sharat Saxena of Ghulam, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baadshah fame, plays the lead role/ central character of the jailer. Milind Joshi and Sushovan Banerjee feature in other pivotal roles.

Also read: Salman-Disha starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' title track is blockbuster song of this year

Recollecting memories of the film and working with Ranbir Kapoor, director Abhay Chopra said, " The year I made this film, capital punishment was a part of every prime-time debate and churned out scores of opinion pieces and cover stories. India saw the hanging of Dhananjay Chatterjee for the rape and murder of Hetal Parekh which fuelled these debates. Karma is fiction but heavily inspired from reality. If you notice carefully, the debate on capital punishment did not get over with the Dhananjay case, every crime that gets National media’s attention almost always rakes up this topic. I have fond memories of directing Ranbir Kapoor, he had not even started his career back then, such an effortless actor. Acting really runs through his veins. Sharat Saxena has done a phenomenal job in the film and such powerful screen presence."

Karma will be screened at the Bandra Film Festivals Youtube Channel on 5th of May 2021. The 26 mins short film will be showcased under the 'A Point Across' category. Apart from Karma, this category also includes two more fabulous films. 'A Thin Wall', a feature length hard hitting documentary on the memories attached with the partition, directed by Mara Ahmed & co-produced by Surbhi Dewan & 'Backdrop', a short portraying a patriotic glimpse at the Wagah border ceremony, directed by Nyay Bhushan.

Bandra Film Festival (BFF), a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube not only helps filmmakers reach large audiences virtually but also helps viewers contribute funds to support the films and filmmakers of their choice.

For more entertainment news click here!