Do you know Gulabo Sitabo's Begum aka Farrukh Jafar has worked with all the three Khans? 

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Bollywood film Gulabo Sitabo has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12..Directed by Shoojit Sarkar, the comedy-drama has been receiving good response from the audience. While Big B and Ayushmann Khurrana's role as Mirza and Baankey respectively is being appreciated. the character of Begum played by actress Farrukh Jafar has caught everyone's attention. In Gulabo Sitabo, she plays the role of Mirza's wife. Farrukh Jafar has been active in Bollywood for many years now and, she has also worked with all the three big Khans of the film industry- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Although Farrukh Jafar started her Bollywood career with the 1981 film Umrao Jaan, in which, she appeared in Rekha's mother's role. However, she got recognition with Aamir Khan's 2010 film Peepli Live.

She was also seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starter Swades where she played the role of Fatima Bi.

Farrukh Jafar worked with Salman Khan in Sultan where she played the role of his grandmother. Apart from these, she has also worked in movies such as Parched and Secret Superstar.

Gulabo Sitabo is the first big Bollywood movie to have a direct OTT release owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Talking about the prosthetics used in Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan in an earlier interview said, “What I learnt from the makeup artist on Gulabo Sitabo was that the most identifiable feature in face prosthetics is the nose. Change just that and the entire face changes. That is what was executed after several trials and errors on the ‘look’. Once that was settled we went ahead with the rest of the look – the eyes, the spectacles, the ageing etc. Nose well in place did the rest.”

